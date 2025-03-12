Buffalo Bills to sign Joey Bosa as Von Miller replacement

The Los Angeles Chargers released. edge rusher Joey Bosa (97) last week. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills agreed to a 1-year deal with free agent Joey Bosa, who will serve as a replacement for departed linebacker Von Miller. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic on Tuesday that the agreement is for $12.6 million. The pact has a maximum value of $15.6 million. Advertisement

The Bills, who released Miller earlier this month, were in need of an affordable and capable edge rusher after his departure. They saved $25.3 million in salary cap space with the Miller move.

The Los Angeles Chargers released Bosa last week. The five-time Pro Bowl selection spent his first nine seasons with the AFC West franchise. Bosa, 29, totaled 72 sacks over his first 107 NFL appearances, but struggled to stay in the lineup because of injuries he sustained in recent years.

The nine-year veteran logged 22 combined tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles over 14 appearances last season for the Chargers. His last season with a double-digit sack total was in 2021, when he logged 10.5 over 16 starts. Bosa totaled a career-high 12.5 sacks in 2017, his second season in the NFL.

The Bills, who agreed to a $330 million extension with quarterback Josh Allen earlier this week, also agreed to a three-year pact with edge rusher Michael Hoecht and re-signed edge rusher Greg Rousseau with a four-year, $80 million extension.

Miller, who totaled six sacks over 13 appearances last season for the Bills, remains a free agent. He totaled 129.5 sacks through his first 13 seasons, the most among active players.