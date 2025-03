Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (R) totaled a career-high two interceptions and 14 starts last season. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills agreed to a one-year contract extension with veteran safety Damar Hamlin, the team announced Wednesday. Hamlin, who sustained an on-field cardiac arrest and was hospitalized for more than a week in 2023 before resuming his career the next season, spent the last four years with the Bills. He joined the team as a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Advertisement

Hamlin became a starter in 2022-23 because of injuries sustained by the Bills' starting safeties. He returned to that role in 2024, earning 14 starts.

Hamlin totaled 89 combined tackles, five passes defensed and a career-high two interceptions, in addition to a fumble recovery, during his 2024-25 campaign.

He also earned a forced fumble on quarterback Lamar Jackson during the Buffalo Bills' 27-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round of the playoffs.