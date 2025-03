1 of 5 | Longtime San Francisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk is among the best run-blocking fullbacks in the NFL. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers will release veteran fullback Kyle Juszczyk, ending his eight-year run with the NFC West franchise. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic about the move on Monday. Juszczyk signed a five-year, $27 million contract extension with the 49ers in 2021. The 49ers restructured that deal last off-season. His release will create about $4.2 million in salary cap space for the 49ers. Advertisement

Juszczyk, 33, totaled 200 rushing yards and three total scores over 17 games in 2024. The nine-time Pro Bowl selection earned his first first-team All-Pro selection in 2023, when he totaled 125 yards and two scores, while helping to block for the second-best offense in the NFL.

Juszczyk entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2013 NFL Draft. He signed with the 49ers in 2017. Pro Football Talk gave Juszczyk the top run blocking grade among fullbacks in 2024-25, including the playoffs.

He also had the best run blocking grade during the 2023 regular season and consistently ranked among the best at the position in that category throughout his career.