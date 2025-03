1 of 5 | Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (L) spent two of the last three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles agreed to trade safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans in exchange for guard Kenyon Green in the 2026 NFL Draft, a league sources told UPI on Tuesday. The Eagles also agreed to send the Texans a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft as part of the transaction. Advertisement

Gardner-Johnson, 27, totaled 59 combined tackles, 12 passes defensed, six interceptions and a forced fumble over 16 starts last season for the Eagles. The Eagles signed the veteran safety to a three-year, $27 million contract last off-season.

The fourth-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2019 NFL Draft totaled 51 passes defensed, 18 interceptions and four sacks through the first 74 games of his career. He initially joined the Eagles in a 2022 trade from the Saints. Gardner-Johnson spent the 2023 season with the Detroit Lions. He logged six interceptions during each of his two stints with the Eagles.

Green, 23, was the No. 15 overall pick by the Texans in the 2022 NFL Draft. He appeared in 27 games over the last three seasons. Green missed the entire 2023 campaign because of a shoulder injury. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound guard appeared in 12 games, including nine starts, last season for the Texans.