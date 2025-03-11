Trending
March 11, 2025 / 10:02 AM

New York Giants, safety Jevon Holland agree to $45M deal

By Alex Butler
Safety Jevon Holland (8) spent his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Safety Jevon Holland (8) spent his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- The New York Giants agreed to a three-year, $45.3 million with former Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland, he confirmed Tuesday on Instagram.

The pact can reach a total value of $46.8 million if Holland reaches incentives.

Holland, 25, totaled 62 combined tackles, four passes defensed, two tackles for a loss, a forced fumble and a sack over 15 starts last season. He totaled a career-high 96 combined tackles, seven passes defensed, two interceptions, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery over 17 starts in 2022.

The second-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2021 NFL Draft totaled 301 combined tackles, 25 passes defensed, nine tackles for a loss, five interceptions, five forced fumbles, five sacks, four fumble recoveries and a 99-yard interception for a touchdown over his first 60 career appearances.

Pro Football Focus gave Holland the 36th-best defensive rating among safeties who were in for at least 50% of 1,216 snaps -- the most at the position -- in 2024. He was the 24th-best pass rusher at the position.

Holland received the third-best defensive rating and third-best coverage grade among safeties in 2023. He also received the third-best defensive rating and fourth-best coverage grade in 2021, his rookie campaign.

Holland is the latest in a string of defensive additions made this off-season by the Giants, who previously agreed to deals with cornerback Paulson Adebo, defensive end Chauncey Golston, defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris and linebacker Chris Board.

