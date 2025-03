The Washington Commanders released defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) last week. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Free agent defensive tackle Jonathan Allen agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced Tuesday. Sources told NFL Network that the agreement is for three years and worth $60 million. The Washington Commanders released Allen last week. He requested a trade earlier this off-season. Advertisement

Allen, 30, appeared in 109 games for the Commanders since he landed with the franchise as the No. 17 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He totaled 19 combined tackles and three sacks over eight appearances last season, when he missed nine games because of a torn pectoral muscle.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection totaled 401 combined tackles, 60 tackles for a loss and 42 sacks over his first eight seasons.

Allen is among several big-money free agents reeled in this off-season by the Vikings. They previously agreed to deals with offensive linemen Will Fries and Ryan Kelly, safety Theo Jackson and punter Ryan Wright. They also agreed to re-sign running back Aaron Jones and cornerback Byron Murphy.