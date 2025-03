Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (R) missed major time due to injuries through his first four seasons with the Detroit Lions. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins agreed to a one-year contract with free agent safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, his agent, Sean Stellato, confirmed on Tuesday. Melifonwu's pact is worth $4 million. The four-year veteran spent his first four seasons with the Detroit Lions. He was active for just 37 of a possible 68 games because of numerous injuries. Advertisement

The third-round pick by the Lions in the 2021 NFL Draft totaled 10 combined tackles and a sack over three starts last season. He logged a career-best 33 combined tackles, eight passes defensed, four tackles for a loss, three sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble over 17 games in 2023.

The Dolphins agreed to the Melifonwu deal the same day that Jevon Holland agreed to join the New York Giants. Holland appeared at safety for 60 games for the Dolphins over the last four seasons.

The Dolphins reached agreements with three other players Monday, including quarterback Zach Wilson and offensive linemen Larry Borom and James Daniels.