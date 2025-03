Cornerback Kristian Fulton (7) appeared in 15 games last season for the Los Angeles Chargers. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a two-year, $20.5 million contract with cornerback Kristian Fulton, his agency, Athletes First, announced Tuesday. Fulton, 26, spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers. He totaled a career-best 51 combined tackles, seven passes defensed, three tackles for a loss and an interception over 15 appearances. Advertisement

Fulton, who entered the league as a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, spent his first four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

The 5-foot-11, 197-pound defender received the 23rd-best rating among cornerbacks who were in for at least 50% of 1,204 snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He received the 10th-best tackling grade and 14th-best run defense grade. Fulton received the 37th-best coverage rating.

Fulton received the third-best run defense grade among cornerbacks in 2022.

He will now join a Chiefs cornerbacks group that features All-Pro Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, among others.