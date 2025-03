1 of 5 | The New York Giants released quarterback Daniel Jones in November. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $17.7 million with free agent quarterback Daniel Jones, a source familiar with the agreement told UPI on Tuesday. Jones is set to compete with Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, for starting duties in 2025-26. Richardson, who missed major time due to injuries and struggled to find success through his first two seasons, threw just eight touchdown passes over his 11 starts last season. Advertisement

The New York Giants released Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, in November. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings a week later to join a quarterbacks room including Sam Darnold and Nick Mullens.

He was activated to the active roster for the postseason, but did not appear in the Vikings' 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams' wild card round loss.

Jones, 27, completed 63.3% of his throws for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions over 10 starts last season for the Giants. He completed 64.1% of his throws for 14,582 yards, 70 scores and 47 interceptions over his first six seasons in the league.