Running back Miles Sanders (6) lost his starting job to Chuba Hubbard during his two-year tenure with the Carolina Panthers.

March 11 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers released veteran running back Miles Sanders, who had two years remaining on his $25 million contract, the team announced Tuesday. Sanders joined the Panthers with a four-year deal in free agency in 2023 but struggled to find footing in the backfield during his two seasons with the team. Advertisement

The six-year veteran, who totaled 1,269 rushing yards and made the Pro Bowl during his final season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, logged just 637 yards on the ground over his two years with the Panthers. He drew just seven starts between his 2023 and 2024 campaigns.

He lost his starting role to Chuba Hubbard, a fourth-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sanders, 27, totaled a career-low 205 yards and two scores on 55 carries in 2024. The second-round pick by the Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft eclipsed 900 yards from scrimmage during each of his first four seasons in the league. He eclipsed 1,000 yards and scored at least six touchdowns in three of those seasons.

The Panthers signed Hubbard to a four-year contract extension worth up to $37.2 million in November. They created more than $5.2 million in salary cap space by releasing Sanders.

Jonathon Brooks, a second-round pick by the Panthers in the 2024 NFL Draft, and

Emani Bailey

are set to join Sanders in the Panthers running backs room next season.