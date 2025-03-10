Trending
NFL
March 10, 2025 / 2:00 PM

Washington Commanders to sign defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw

By Alex Butler
Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (99) appeared in Super Bowl LVIII while with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023-24. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (99) appeared in Super Bowl LVIII while with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023-24. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders agreed to terms with former New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, he confirmed Monday on social media.

The agreement includes $30 million guaranteed.

Kinlaw totaled 110 combined tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, 9.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception for a touchdown over his first five seasons in the league.

The 6-foot-5, 319-pound defensive lineman logged 40 combined tackles, five tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over 17 starts last season.

Kinlaw entered the league as the No. 14 overall pick by the 49ers in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a one-year deal with the Jets last off-season.

