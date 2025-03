1 of 5 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (R) missed 10 games last season because of an ankle injury. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to a three-year, $66 million contract with wide receiver Chris Godwin, who was to hit free agency this off-season. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic about the agreement Monday. Godwin's deal includes $45 million guaranteed. Advertisement

The eight-year veteran totaled 50 catches for 576 yards and five scores over seven starts last season. He missed the final 10 games of the season with an ankle injury.

Godwin, a 2019 Pro Bowl selection, eclipsed 1,000 yards in four of five seasons from 2019 through 2023. He hauled in 86 catches for a career-best 1,333 yards and nine scores in 2019. Godwin caught a career-best 104 passes in 2022.

Godwin, who joined the Buccaneers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, totaled 7,266 yards and 39 scores on 579 catches over his first 111 appearances in the league.

He was to be one of the top players available in free agency, which officially starts Wednesday.