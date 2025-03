Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (92) spent the last four seasons with the New England Patriots. File Photo by Amanda Sabga/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots agreed to trade defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to the New Orleans Saint in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, a league source confirmed to UPI on Monday. The deal can't become official until Wednesday, the start of the new league year. Advertisement

Godchaux, 30, has not missed a game during his four-year tenure with the Patriots, including 17 starts over each of the last three years. The 6-foot-3, 330-pound defensive lineman totaled 67 combined tackles last season.

Pro Football Focus gave Godchaux the 32nd-best tackling grade among defensive lineman last season. He received the 14th-best tackling grade among defensive linemen who played at least 50% of 938 snaps in 2023. Godchaux was rated as the sixth-best tackler in 2021, his first season with the Patriots.

The eight-year veteran entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2017 NFL Draft. Godchaux signed a two-year deal worth nearly $21 million in 2022. He signed a two-year, $18 million extension in July.