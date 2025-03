Linebacker Khalil Mack (R) agreed to a one-year, $18 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers and linebacker Khalil Mack agreed to a one-year, $18 million contract, a source familiar with the agreement told UPI on Monday. Mack, who was to hit free agency Wednesday, totaled 39 combined tackles, nine passes defensed, six sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over 16 starts last season en route to his ninth Pro Bowl selection. Advertisement

The three-time first-team All-Pro recorded a career-high 17 sacks over 17 starts in 2023 for the Chargers.

Mack, 34, totaled 107.5 sacks over the first 11 years of his NFL career. The No. 5 overall pick by the Oakland Raiders in the 2014 NFL Draft joined the Chicago Bears in a 2018 trade.

The Bears traded Mack to the Chargers in 2022.