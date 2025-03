Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (L) spent last season with the Cincinnati Bengals. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $7 million with the Houston Texans, a league source told UPI on Monday. Rankins, 30, totaled 18 combined tackles and a sack over seven starts last season. He missed most of the season due to a battle with viral meningitis. Advertisement

The Bengals, who signed Rankins to a two-year, $26 million deal last off-season, released the veteran defender in February. Rankins logged 37 combined tackles, nine tackles for a loss, six sacks and a fumble return for a touchdown over 15 starts for the Texans in 2023.

The No. 12 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft spent his first five seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He also spent two seasons with the New York Jets.

Rankins logged 246 combined tackles, 44 tackles for a loss and 30.5 sacks through the first 116 appearances of his NFL career.