Cincinnati Bengals to re-sign defensive tackle B.J. Hill

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill (L) was active for 64 games over the last four seasons. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Defensive tackle B.J. Hill agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic about the agreement Monday. Hill's pact includes $16 million guaranteed. Advertisement

Hill, who initially joined the Bengals in a 2021 trade from the New York Giants, was to hit free agency Wednesday.

Hill, 29, totaled 56 combined tackles, seven tackles for a loss, four passes defensed and three sacks over 15 starts last season. He totaled 341 combined tackles, 29 tackles for a loss, 23.5 sacks, 16 passes defensed, four fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a forced fumble over 112 appearances through his first seven seasons.

He entered the league as a third-round pick by the Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Pro Football Focus gave Hill the 22nd-best defensive rating among defensive lineman last season. Hill received the 12th-best rating among defensive linemen who totaled at least 80% of 938 snaps in 2023.