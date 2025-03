Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers and Jaycee Horn agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract extension, which will make him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history, his agency announced Monday. Horn's pact, which can reach a maximum value of $108 million, includes $70 million guaranteed. He is set to make $25 million annually. Advertisement

Horn recorded a career-best 68 combined tackles, 13 passes defensed, five tackles for a loss, two sacks and an interception over 15 starts last season en route to his first Pro Bowl selection.

The four-year veteran joined the Panthers as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Horn totaled 153 combined tackles, 26 passes defensed, eight tackles for a loss and five interceptions through the first 37 appearances of his NFL career.