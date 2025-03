Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (C) joined the Atlanta Falcons as a fifth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons will release Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, a source with knowledge of the transaction told UPI on Monday. Jarrett, 31, spent all 10 years of his career with the Falcons. He entered the league as a fifth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Advertisement

The veteran defensive lineman totaled 53 combined tackles, nine tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks over 17 starts last season. Jarrett logged a career-best 69 combined tackles and 7.5 sacks over 16 starts in 2019 en route to his first Pro Bowl selection. He made his second Pro Bowl in 2020.

Pro Football Focus gave Jarrett the fourth-best defensive rating among defensive linemen in 2019. He received the sixth-best rating in 2020 among defensive linemen who played at least 80% of 882 snaps. Jarrett ranked 36th among defensive linemen who were in for at least 50% of 964 snaps in 2024.

The Falcons will create more than $16 million in salary cap space by releasing Jarrett.