Advertisement
NFL
March 9, 2025 / 2:34 PM

Domestic abuse charges against Chiefs receiver 'dismissed'

By Mark Moran
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy runs for a big gain after the catch in the 2nd quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers for Sunday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri in December. File photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI
1 of 3 | Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy runs for a big gain after the catch in the 2nd quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers for Sunday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri in December. File photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Domestic abuse charges have been dropped against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy after a prosecutor declined to accept the case, officials have announced.

The case has been listed as "dismissed/declined," according to Williamson County jail records reviewed by UPI.

Advertisement

Worthy, 21, was arrested near Georgetown, Texas Friday for assault of a family or house member by impeding the breathing or circulation, according to the Austin American Statesman.

District Attorney Shawn Dick's office said in an email to the Stateman that the case was being declined "after further investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office" and further discussions with a third-party witness, the athlete and his attorneys.

Worthy and his lawyers were reported to be fully cooperating with the investigation.

Sam Bassett, one of Worthy's attorneys, claimed in a statement that Worthy asked the complainant to leave his house after he discovered her "infidelity."

"She has refused to do so and made a number of extortive efforts prior to resorting to this baseless allegation against Mr. Worthy," Bassett said.

Worthy lives in Georgetown, about 30 miles north of Austin in the off-season. He was drafted in the first round by the Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Advertisement

He had just completed his rookie season with the Chiefs who lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tennessee Titans to release pass rusher Harold Landry III
NFL // 1 day ago
Tennessee Titans to release pass rusher Harold Landry III
March 7 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans will release Pro Bowl outside linebacker Harold Landry III.
Detroit Lions, linebacker Derrick Barnes agree to $25.5M extension
NFL // 2 days ago
Detroit Lions, linebacker Derrick Barnes agree to $25.5M extension
March 7 (UPI) -- Linebacker Derrick Barnes agreed to a three-year, $25.5 million contract extension with the Detroit Lions, he confirmed Friday on social media.
Washington Commanders cut defensive tackle Jonathan Allen
NFL // 2 days ago
Washington Commanders cut defensive tackle Jonathan Allen
March 7 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders released veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who requested a trade earlier this off-season, the team announced Friday.
Steelers snag Sanders, Chiefs take Kelce replacement in NFL mock draft 2.0
NFL // 2 days ago
Steelers snag Sanders, Chiefs take Kelce replacement in NFL mock draft 2.0
MIAMI, March 7 (UPI) -- The same three players top UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's second mock draft ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, but combine performances and free agency impacted other selections.
Seattle Seahawks see surging trade interest in wide receiver DK Metcalf
NFL // 2 days ago
Seattle Seahawks see surging trade interest in wide receiver DK Metcalf
March 7 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks are talking to "a ton of teams" interested in trading for star wide receiver DK Metcalf, general manager John Schneider said.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson granted request to seek trade
NFL // 2 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson granted request to seek trade
March 6 (UPI) -- All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson requested a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals and was given permission to speak to other teams, a source familiar with the matter told UPI on Thursday.
Jacksonville Jaguars center Mitch Morse retires from NFL
NFL // 3 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars center Mitch Morse retires from NFL
March 6 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars center Mitch Morse, who spent five seasons with the Buffalo Bills and four with the Kansas City Chiefs, will retire from the NFL, he announced Thursday.
Cleveland Browns restructure Deshaun Watson's contract, clear $35.8M in cap space
NFL // 3 days ago
Cleveland Browns restructure Deshaun Watson's contract, clear $35.8M in cap space
March 6 (UPI) -- Deshaun Watson agreed to restructure his contract with the Cleveland Browns, converting $44.7 million of his 2025 salary into a signing bonus, a league source told UPI on Thursday.
Los Angeles Chargers cut longtime LB Joey Bosa
NFL // 3 days ago
Los Angeles Chargers cut longtime LB Joey Bosa
March 6 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers released linebacker Joey Bosa, their longest-tenured player, the team announced.
Philadelphia Eagles, linebacker Zack Baun agree to $51M extension
NFL // 3 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles, linebacker Zack Baun agree to $51M extension
March 5 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a three-year contract extension with linebacker Zack Baun, the team announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Steelers snag Sanders, Chiefs take Kelce replacement in NFL mock draft 2.0
Steelers snag Sanders, Chiefs take Kelce replacement in NFL mock draft 2.0
Thorpedo Anna, reigning U.S. Horse of the Year, back in action in weekend racing
Thorpedo Anna, reigning U.S. Horse of the Year, back in action in weekend racing
Tennessee Titans to release pass rusher Harold Landry III
Tennessee Titans to release pass rusher Harold Landry III
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. asked for under $600M in extension talks
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. asked for under $600M in extension talks
Washington Commanders cut defensive tackle Jonathan Allen
Washington Commanders cut defensive tackle Jonathan Allen
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement