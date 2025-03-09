Domestic abuse charges against Chiefs receiver 'dismissed'

1 of 3 | Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy runs for a big gain after the catch in the 2nd quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers for Sunday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri in December. File photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Domestic abuse charges have been dropped against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy after a prosecutor declined to accept the case, officials have announced. The case has been listed as "dismissed/declined," according to Williamson County jail records reviewed by UPI. Advertisement

Worthy, 21, was arrested near Georgetown, Texas Friday for assault of a family or house member by impeding the breathing or circulation, according to the Austin American Statesman.

District Attorney Shawn Dick's office said in an email to the Stateman that the case was being declined "after further investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office" and further discussions with a third-party witness, the athlete and his attorneys.

Worthy and his lawyers were reported to be fully cooperating with the investigation.

Sam Bassett, one of Worthy's attorneys, claimed in a statement that Worthy asked the complainant to leave his house after he discovered her "infidelity."

"She has refused to do so and made a number of extortive efforts prior to resorting to this baseless allegation against Mr. Worthy," Bassett said.

Worthy lives in Georgetown, about 30 miles north of Austin in the off-season. He was drafted in the first round by the Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Draft.

He had just completed his rookie season with the Chiefs who lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.