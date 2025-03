1 of 5 | Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (L) requested a trade earlier this off-season. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders released veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who requested a trade earlier this off-season, the team announced Friday. Allen, 30, appeared in 109 games for the Commanders since he landed with the franchise as the No. 17 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The two-time Pro Bowl selection totaled 401 combined tackles, 60 tackles for a loss and 42 sacks over his first eight seasons. Advertisement

He totaled 19 combined tackles and three sacks over eight appearances last season, when he missed nine games because of a torn pectoral muscle.

Allen, a previous nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, was the Commanders' second-longest tenured player.

The Commanders signed Allen to a four-year, $72 million contract extension in 2021. They created $16.3 million by releasing him.