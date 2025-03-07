Trending
NFL
March 7, 2025 / 2:32 PM

Tennessee Titans to release pass rusher Harold Landry III

By Alex Butler
Outside linebacker Harold Landry (L) started 17 games last season with the Tennessee Titans. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Outside linebacker Harold Landry (L) started 17 games last season with the Tennessee Titans. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans will release Pro Bowl outside linebacker Harold Landry III.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and Fox Sports about the release on Friday. The Titans gave Landry permission to seek a trade earlier this off-season.

Landry, 28, totaled 71 combined tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, four passes defensed and recorded a safety over 17 starts last season. He recorded 70 tackles for a loss and 50.5 sacks over the first 98 appearances of his career.

Landry joined the Titans in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He recorded a career-best 12 sacks over 17 starts in 2021 en route to his lone Pro Bowl selection. Landry missed the entire 2022 season because of a torn ACL, but logged 10.5 sacks over 17 appearances in 2023.

Pro Football Focus gave Landry the 14th-best defensive rating among edge defenders who recorded at least 80% of 939 snaps -- the most by an edge defender -- last season. He received the second-best rush defender grade among those players.

The Titans will create about $11 million in salary cap space by releasing the linebacker.

