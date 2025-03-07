Steelers snag Sanders, Chiefs take Kelce replacement in NFL mock draft 2.0

1 of 5 | Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland could be targeted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
MIAMI, March 7 (UPI) -- The same three players top my second mock draft ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, but combine performances and free agency impacted other selections.
I still expect Cam Ward, Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter to be the first players taken in the event, which will be held April 24 to 26 in Green Bay, Wis.
Ward should fill a huge need for the Tennessee Titans, who possess the top pick. The New York Giants, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars also hold Top 5 picks, but could opt to trade those selections if they don't prioritize specific prospects.
Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou, Texas A&M pass rusher Shemar Stewart and Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden are among the players who improved their stock at the combine.
Free agency and trades will likely impact team needs and decisions for the 2025 NFL Draft. Additional mock drafts will be provided after major off-season moves and Pro Day workouts.
My second mock draft, which predicts the first round, includes two quarterbacks, a safety, running back, two tight ends, eight edge rushers, seven offensive linemen, three wide receivers, four defensive tackles, three cornerbacks, and Hunter, who plays cornerback and wide receiver.
2025 NFL Mock Draft 2.0
1. Tennessee Titans
QB Cam Ward, Miami
2. Cleveland Browns
Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
3. New York Giants
CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado
4. New England Patriots
OT/OG Armand Membou, Missouri
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
CB Will Johnson, Michigan
6. Las Vegas Raiders
DT Mason Graham, Michigan
7. New York Jets
OT Will Campbell, LSU
8. Carolina Panthers
WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
9. New Orleans Saints
Edge Jalon Walker, Georgia
10. Chicago Bears
OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
11. San Francisco 49ers
Edge Mykel Williams, Georgia
12. Dallas Cowboys
RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
13. Miami Dolphins
G Tyler Booker, Alabama
14. Indianapolis Colts
TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
15. Atlanta Falcons
Edge Mike Green, Marshall
16. Arizona Cardinals
DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan
17. Cincinnati Bengals
Edge Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
18. Seattle Seahawks
WR Matthew Golden, Texas
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Luther Burden Jr., Missouri
20. Denver Broncos
S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
22. Los Angeles Chargers
DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
23. Green Bay Packers
CB Jahdae Barron, Texas
24. Minnesota Vikings
CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
25. Houston Texans
OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State
26. Los Angeles Rams
OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
27. Baltimore Ravens
Edge James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
28. Detroit Lions
OT/OG Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
29. Washington Commanders
Edge Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
30. Buffalo Bills
DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon
31. Kansas City Chiefs
TE Colston Loveland, Michigan
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Edge Nic Scoutron, Texas A&M