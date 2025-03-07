Steelers snag Sanders, Chiefs take Kelce replacement in NFL mock draft 2.0

1 of 5 | Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland could be targeted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, March 7 (UPI) -- The same three players top my second mock draft ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, but combine performances and free agency impacted other selections. I still expect Cam Ward, Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter to be the first players taken in the event, which will be held April 24 to 26 in Green Bay, Wis. Advertisement

Ward should fill a huge need for the Tennessee Titans, who possess the top pick. The New York Giants, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars also hold Top 5 picks, but could opt to trade those selections if they don't prioritize specific prospects.

Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou, Texas A&M pass rusher Shemar Stewart and Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden are among the players who improved their stock at the combine.

Free agency and trades will likely impact team needs and decisions for the 2025 NFL Draft. Additional mock drafts will be provided after major off-season moves and Pro Day workouts.

My second mock draft, which predicts the first round, includes two quarterbacks, a safety, running back, two tight ends, eight edge rushers, seven offensive linemen, three wide receivers, four defensive tackles, three cornerbacks, and Hunter, who plays cornerback and wide receiver.

2025 NFL Mock Draft 2.0

1. Tennessee Titans

QB Cam Ward, Miami

2. Cleveland Browns

Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

3. New York Giants

CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

4. New England Patriots

OT/OG Armand Membou, Missouri

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

CB Will Johnson, Michigan

6. Las Vegas Raiders

DT Mason Graham, Michigan

7. New York Jets

OT Will Campbell, LSU

8. Carolina Panthers

WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

9. New Orleans Saints

Edge Jalon Walker, Georgia

10. Chicago Bears

OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

11. San Francisco 49ers

Edge Mykel Williams, Georgia

12. Dallas Cowboys

RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

13. Miami Dolphins

G Tyler Booker, Alabama

14. Indianapolis Colts

TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

15. Atlanta Falcons

Edge Mike Green, Marshall

16. Arizona Cardinals

DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Edge Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

18. Seattle Seahawks

WR Matthew Golden, Texas

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR Luther Burden Jr., Missouri

20. Denver Broncos

S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

22. Los Angeles Chargers

DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

23. Green Bay Packers

CB Jahdae Barron, Texas

24. Minnesota Vikings

CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

25. Houston Texans

OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State

26. Los Angeles Rams

OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

27. Baltimore Ravens

Edge James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

28. Detroit Lions

OT/OG Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

29. Washington Commanders

Edge Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

30. Buffalo Bills

DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon

31. Kansas City Chiefs

TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Edge Nic Scoutron, Texas A&M