Seattle Seahawks see surging trade interest in wide receiver DK Metcalf

March 7 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks are talking to "a ton of teams" interested in trading for star wide receiver DK Metcalf, general manager John Schneider said. Schneider made the comments during his weekly appearance on the John Schneider Show on Seattle Sports 710AM. Advertisement

"Everything is in a very cordial, professional place," Schneider said. "Obviously DK has requested a trade, and we are entertaining that.

"We are talking to a ton of teams, taking offers, seeing what that looks like."

A league source told UPI on Thursday about Metcalf's trade request. The 27-year-old spent the last six seasons with the NFC West franchise. He joined the Seahawks as a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Metcalf, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, signed a three-year, $72 million contract extension in 2022. He restructured that deal last off-season.

News of Metcalf's trade request came the same day the Seahawks announced the release of longtime wide receiver Tyler Lockett. The departures of Metcalf and Lockett will likely result in a major shuffle of the Seahawks' wide receivers room, which will now be lead by Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers have been among the teams linked to Metcalf, who is entering the final year of his contract. Balancing the fact that Metcalf will soon need a new deal and compensation required to attain him in a trade will be crucial for teams interested in acquiring the veteran wide receiver.