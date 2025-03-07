Trending
NFL
March 7, 2025 / 10:38 AM

Seattle Seahawks see surging trade interest in wide receiver DK Metcalf

By Alex Butler
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (R) is entering the final year of his contract. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
1 of 6 | Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (R) is entering the final year of his contract. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks are talking to "a ton of teams" interested in trading for star wide receiver DK Metcalf, general manager John Schneider said.

Schneider made the comments during his weekly appearance on the John Schneider Show on Seattle Sports 710AM.

"Everything is in a very cordial, professional place," Schneider said. "Obviously DK has requested a trade, and we are entertaining that.

"We are talking to a ton of teams, taking offers, seeing what that looks like."

A league source told UPI on Thursday about Metcalf's trade request. The 27-year-old spent the last six seasons with the NFC West franchise. He joined the Seahawks as a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Metcalf, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, signed a three-year, $72 million contract extension in 2022. He restructured that deal last off-season.

News of Metcalf's trade request came the same day the Seahawks announced the release of longtime wide receiver Tyler Lockett. The departures of Metcalf and Lockett will likely result in a major shuffle of the Seahawks' wide receivers room, which will now be lead by Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers have been among the teams linked to Metcalf, who is entering the final year of his contract. Balancing the fact that Metcalf will soon need a new deal and compensation required to attain him in a trade will be crucial for teams interested in acquiring the veteran wide receiver.

Latest Headlines

Steelers snag Sanders, Chiefs take Kelce replacement in NFL mock draft 2.0
NFL // 1 hour ago
Steelers snag Sanders, Chiefs take Kelce replacement in NFL mock draft 2.0
MIAMI, March 7 (UPI) -- The same three players top UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's second mock draft ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, but combine performances and free agency impacted other selections.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson granted request to seek trade
NFL // 19 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson granted request to seek trade
March 6 (UPI) -- All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson requested a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals and was given permission to speak to other teams, a source familiar with the matter told UPI on Thursday.
Jacksonville Jaguars center Mitch Morse retires from NFL
NFL // 23 hours ago
Jacksonville Jaguars center Mitch Morse retires from NFL
March 6 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars center Mitch Morse, who spent five seasons with the Buffalo Bills and four with the Kansas City Chiefs, will retire from the NFL, he announced Thursday.
Cleveland Browns restructure Deshaun Watson's contract, clear $35.8M in cap space
NFL // 23 hours ago
Cleveland Browns restructure Deshaun Watson's contract, clear $35.8M in cap space
March 6 (UPI) -- Deshaun Watson agreed to restructure his contract with the Cleveland Browns, converting $44.7 million of his 2025 salary into a signing bonus, a league source told UPI on Thursday.
Los Angeles Chargers cut longtime LB Joey Bosa
NFL // 1 day ago
Los Angeles Chargers cut longtime LB Joey Bosa
March 6 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers released linebacker Joey Bosa, their longest-tenured player, the team announced.
Philadelphia Eagles, linebacker Zack Baun agree to $51M extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Philadelphia Eagles, linebacker Zack Baun agree to $51M extension
March 5 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a three-year contract extension with linebacker Zack Baun, the team announced Wednesday.
Las Vegas Raiders sign defensive end Maxx Crosby to record $106.5M extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Las Vegas Raiders sign defensive end Maxx Crosby to record $106.5M extension
March 5 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders signed Maxx Crosby to a $106.5 million contract extension, the largest ever given to a non-quarterback in NFL history, his agency announced Wednesday.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf seeks trade
NFL // 1 day ago
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf seeks trade
March 5 (UPI) -- Longtime Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf requested a trade, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
Kansas City Chiefs to trade All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to Chicago Bears
NFL // 2 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs to trade All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to Chicago Bears
March 5 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to trade All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, a source familiar with the transaction told UPI on Wednesday.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard retires from NFL
NFL // 2 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard retires from NFL
March 5 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard will retire from the NFL, he announced Wednesday.
