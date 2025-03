Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (L) missed 14 games last season due to a knee injury. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Linebacker Derrick Barnes agreed to a three-year, $25.5 million contract extension with the Detroit Lions, he confirmed Friday on social media. Barnes' agency, Sportstars, confirmed that the agreement includes $16 million guaranteed. Advertisement

Barnes joined the Lions in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 240-pound linebacker. started three games last season before sustaining a season-ending knee injury.

The four-year veteran totaled a career-high 81 combined tackles, five tackles for a loss, a sack and forced fumble over 16 appearances, including 13 starts, in 2023. He totaled 205 combined tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, four sacks and four passes defensed over his first 51 appearances.

Pro Football Focus gave Barnes the 42nd-best defensive rating among NFL linebackers that played at least 50% of 1,170 snaps in 2023, his first season as a full-time starter.