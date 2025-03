Linebacker Joey Bosa (97) spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers released linebacker Joey Bosa, their longest-tenured player, the team announced. The Chargers announced the move Wednesday night. Bosa, 29, signed a five-year, $135 million contract extension with the Chargers in 2020. Advertisement

His release saves the Chargers $25.36 million in salary cap space.

Bosa totaled 22 combined tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles over 14 appearances last season en route to his fifth Pro Bowl selection.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft totaled 72 sacks over his nine-year career, the second-most in Chargers history.

With Bosa's release, the Chargers now have more than $90 million in salary cap space.