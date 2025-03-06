Jacksonville Jaguars center Mitch Morse retires from NFL

March 6 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars center Mitch Morse, who spent five seasons with the Buffalo Bills and four with the Kansas City Chiefs, will retire from the NFL, he announced Thursday.

Morse, 32, started all 17 games last season for the Jaguars. He also started all 17 games for the Bills in 2023. Morse earned his lone Pro Bowl selection in 2022, when he started 13 games for the Bills.

"The things I'll remember and cherish most about my career are the relationships and bonds I created with my teammates, both on and off of the field," Morse said in a statement. "Nothing can replace that, and I will miss it dearly.

"I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars for ten unforgettable seasons. Most of all, I want to thank my wife, Catilin, and my children Kennedy and Deacon for their constant love and support on this journey. I look forward to spending more time with them as I navigate retirement."

The 6-foot-6, 303-pound offensive lineman entered the league as a second-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2015 NFL Draft. He went on to make 143 appearances over 10 seasons.

Morse signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Jaguars in 2024. His retirement will leave another void on the offensive line for the Jaguars, who are expected to lose right guard Brandon Scherff in free agency.

Left guard Ezra Cleveland and right tackle Anton Harrison, who started 15 and 16 games, respectively, last season, are set to return in 2025. Tackle Walker little, who started eight games last season, and Luke Fortner, the Jaguars' starting center from 2022-23, remain under contract.

Fellow tackle Cole Van Lanen, who made three starts, is an unrestricted free agent.

Morse received the No. 32 offensive rating among centers last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He tied for the 13th-best offensive rating in 2023 among centers in for at least 80% of 1,163 snaps. Morse rated third in pass blocking that season.