Cleveland Browns restructure Deshaun Watson's contract, clear $35.8M in cap space

1 of 5 | Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw five touchdown passes and three interceptions over seven starts last season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Deshaun Watson agreed to restructure his contract with the Cleveland Browns, converting $44.7 million of his 2025 salary into a signing bonus, a league source told UPI on Thursday. Watson, who signed a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract with the Browns in 2022, would now receive a minimum salary this season and $46 million in 2026. That change clears nearly $36 million in salary cap space for the Browns. Advertisement

The three-time Pro Bowl selection, who dealt with injuries over the last two seasons, started just 19 of a possible 51 games since joining Cleveland because of those ailments and a suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

He completed 63.4% of his throws for 1,148 yards, five scores and three interceptions over seven starts last season. Watson missed 10 games in 2024-25 because of an Achilles injury.

Veteran quarterback Jameis Winston started seven games for the Browns in 2024-25. He led the team with 2,121 passing yards and 13 scores, but also threw 12 interceptions. Watson, a free agent this off-season, completed 61.1% of his throws and went 2-5 as a starter. The Browns are 9-10 under Watson since 2022.

Advertisement

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the only other Browns quarterback under contract for 2025-26. Bailey Zappe, who was a backup last season, is a restricted free agent.

The Browns, who have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, could use that selection on a quarterback prospect or seek depth in free agency.