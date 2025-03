Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (L) led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last season. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson requested a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals and was given permission to speak to other teams, a source familiar with the matter told UPI on Thursday. Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said last week at the NFL scouting combine that the franchise was hopeful agree to a long-term deal with Hendrickson. He remains under contract for the 2025-26 NFL season. Advertisement

"Trey is super passionate and it's exactly what makes him a great football player," Tobin said last week in Indianapolis. "He is super engaged and we're cognizant. He's been a great signing for us. We've been a great fit for him. He's been a great fit for us. We would like to extend that.

"We would like to keep him not only happy, but with us on a longer-term basis."

The eight-year veteran led the NFL with a career-high 17.5 sacks last season, matching his total from 2023-24. Hendrickson totaled 77 sacks through his first 110 appearances.

He signed a four-year, $60 million deal with the Bengals in 2021. He spent his first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Advertisement

Hendrickson's potential departure could result in the Bengals needing to replace both of their starting defensive ends from 2024-25, after seven-year veteran Sam Hubbard announced his retirement on Wednesday.

A Hendrickson trade would save the Bengals $16 million in salary cap space and account for $2.6 million in dead money.