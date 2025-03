Wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) joined the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Longtime Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf requested a trade, a league source told UPI on Wednesday. Metcalf, 27, spent the last six seasons with the NFC West franchise. He joined the Seahawks as a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Advertisement

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound pass catcher totaled 66 catches for 992 yards and five scores over 15 appearances last season.

Metcalf totaled 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns on 438 catches through the first 97 appearances of his NFL career.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection signed a three-year, $72 million contract extension in 2022. He restructured that deal last off-season.

The Seahawks also announced Wednesday they had released wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who spent the last 10 years on the roster.

That will save the Seahawks $17 million in cash and cap space. The Seahawks also will take on $13.895 million in dead money because of the release.