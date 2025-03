1 of 5 | Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (R) started 16 games last season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a three-year contract extension with linebacker Zack Baun, the team announced Wednesday. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic that the contract is worth $51 million and includes $34 million guaranteed. Advertisement

Baun, 28, totaled a career-high 151 combined tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, five forced fumbles, four passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery over 16 starts last season en route to first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

The five-year veteran signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Eagles last off-season. Baun, a third-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2020 NFL Draft, totaled 239 combined tackles, six passes defensed, 5.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery over his first 78 appearances in the league.

Baun led the Eagles with 33 combined tackles this postseason en route to his first Super Bowl title.