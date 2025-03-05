Trending
March 5, 2025 / 3:10 PM

Las Vegas Raiders sign defensive end Maxx Crosby to record $106.5M extension

By Alex Butler
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is a four-time Pro Bowl selection. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI
1 of 5 | Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is a four-time Pro Bowl selection. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders signed Maxx Crosby to a $106.5 million contract extension, the largest ever given to a non-quarterback in NFL history, his agency announced Wednesday.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection was previously under contract through 2026, but that deal did not include any more guaranteed money. His new pact, which is for three years, includes $91.5 million in guarantees.

"My focus is on winning and being the best player and leader I can be," Crosby said at a news conference in Henderson, Nev. "The money is obviously incredible, for my family, my kids and my future kids and setting everybody up financially. Not having that stressor is an absolute blessing. It doesn't change my approach.

"I'm still going to be here every single day and put the work in. ... When I'm retired, whenever that day is, maybe I'll go on a couple more vacations. But for the time being. I'm focused on being the best on the planet at what I do, on and off the field."

Crosby, 27, joined the Raiders in the fourth round in the 2019 NFL Draft. He totaled 59.5 sacks through his first 95 appearances in the league. Crosby posted a career-high 14.5 sacks in 2023. He logged 7.5 sacks over 12 starts in 2024, but was eventually lost for the season with an ankle injury.

Crosby told reporters Wednesday he is "getting close" to being fully healthy.

"This program is built around competition," Raiders coach Pete Carroll said. "And we're always in pursuit of finding great competitors that will help us build a great team. There is no way we could find anybody that is more focused and directed and committed to giving everything he's got to every opportunity he's going to get.

"For us to make this statement today fits perfectly. We are so proud that have Maxx be part of the organization."

