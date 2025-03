1 of 5 | Veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew appeared in 10 games last season for the Las Vegas Raiders. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders told veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew that they plan to release him, a source familiar with the move told UPI on Wednesday. Minshew is expected to be released on March 12, the first day of the NFL's free agency period. Advertisement

The 28-year-old journeyman started nine games last season for the Raiders. He also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts during his six-year NFL tenure.

Minshew, who primarily spent time in a backup role, completed 66.3% of his throws for 2,013 yards, nine scores and 10 interceptions over 10 appearances in 2024-25.

He earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2023, when he completed 62.2% of his throws for a career-high 3,305 yards, 15 scores and nine interceptions over 17 appearances for the Colts.

Minshew signed a two-year, $25 million contract with the Raiders last off-season. The Raiders will save $6.3 million against the salary cap by releasing Minshew.