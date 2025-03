Former Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (L) is head to the Chicago Bears, where he will protect second-year quarterback Caleb Williams. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

The nine-year veteran, who spent his first five seasons with the New England Patriots, joined the Chiefs in 2021. He won two Super Bowl titles with each franchise.

News of the Tuney trade came a day after the Bears agreed to trade for Los Angeles Rams guard Jonah Jackson. Three of the Bears' five starting offensive lineman from last season -- left guard Teven Jenkins, center Coleman Shelton and right guard Matt Pryor -- are set to hit free agency.

Thuney received the seventh-best offensive rating among guards last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He received the second-best pass blocking grade and 12th-best run blocking grade. Thuney received the sixth-best offensive rating in 2023 and was the top-rated pass blocker at the position.

He also rated as the top pass-blocking guard in 2022 and 2021.

The 32-year-old was a first-team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons. He is set to become a free agent in 2025.