Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard retires from NFL

March 5 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard will retire from the NFL, he announced Wednesday. "In my heart, I know that I gave this game, this team, and this city everything that I had," Hubbard wrote on his social media platforms. "That is why today, with great pride, I am announcing that I am moving on from my playing career in the NFL and entering the next chapter of my life." Advertisement

The Cincinnati native spent his entire seven-year career with the Bengals. Hubbard, a former Ohio State star, was active for 104 games during that span. He made 88 starts for the AFC North franchise.

"I want to send a sincere thank you to my teammates, coaches, trainers, support staff, Bengals ownership, and the NFL for everything you all have done for me," Hubbard wrote. "I could not have done any of this alone.

"To the fans -- Who Dey Nation -- I thank you the most; you inspired me. From the years of struggle and adversity to Super Bowl LVI, you never stopped believing. I hope I made you proud."

Hubbard, 29, joined the Bengals in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He totaled 398 combined tackles, 55 tackles for a loss, 38.5 sacks, 16 passes defensed, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, an interception and a fumble recovery for a score during his NFL tenure.

Hubbard logged 41 combined tackles, two sacks, two passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble and recorded a safety over 14 starts last season.

"Sam is the definition of what it means to be a professional, and I will always be grateful for the role he played as a leader for our team," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. "Sam brought a championship mindset to work every single day with his dedication, commitment and passion for the game.

"He has proven to be a winner at every level of his career and helped get the most out of his teammates. Sam embraced his Cincinnati roots and created a lasting legacy on and off the field. I am certain he will continue to find success with everything the future brings for him."

The veteran pass rusher signed a four-year, $40 million contract extension with the Bengals in 2021. His retirement will clear nearly $10 million in salary cap space for the Bengals.

"Sam always has been and always will be a wonderful part of the Bengals organization and the entire Cincinnati community," Bengals owner Mike Brown said. "Growing up here, he was a top youth athlete on local gridirons and lacrosse fields before becoming a standout football player at Ohio State. We were fortunate to draft him in 2018, and we immediately knew that we added an outstanding player and an even better person to our team.

"Sam epitomizes what you want in a player -- he's a great teammate, a talented athlete and a passionate community member."