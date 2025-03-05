Trending
Advertisement
NFL
March 5, 2025 / 11:39 AM

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard retires from NFL

By Alex Butler
Defensive end Sam Hubbard appeared in 14 games last season for the Cincinnati Bengals. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
1 of 5 | Defensive end Sam Hubbard appeared in 14 games last season for the Cincinnati Bengals. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard will retire from the NFL, he announced Wednesday.

"In my heart, I know that I gave this game, this team, and this city everything that I had," Hubbard wrote on his social media platforms. "That is why today, with great pride, I am announcing that I am moving on from my playing career in the NFL and entering the next chapter of my life."

Advertisement

The Cincinnati native spent his entire seven-year career with the Bengals. Hubbard, a former Ohio State star, was active for 104 games during that span. He made 88 starts for the AFC North franchise.

"I want to send a sincere thank you to my teammates, coaches, trainers, support staff, Bengals ownership, and the NFL for everything you all have done for me," Hubbard wrote. "I could not have done any of this alone.

Related

"To the fans -- Who Dey Nation -- I thank you the most; you inspired me. From the years of struggle and adversity to Super Bowl LVI, you never stopped believing. I hope I made you proud."

Hubbard, 29, joined the Bengals in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He totaled 398 combined tackles, 55 tackles for a loss, 38.5 sacks, 16 passes defensed, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, an interception and a fumble recovery for a score during his NFL tenure.

Hubbard logged 41 combined tackles, two sacks, two passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble and recorded a safety over 14 starts last season.

"Sam is the definition of what it means to be a professional, and I will always be grateful for the role he played as a leader for our team," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. "Sam brought a championship mindset to work every single day with his dedication, commitment and passion for the game.

"He has proven to be a winner at every level of his career and helped get the most out of his teammates. Sam embraced his Cincinnati roots and created a lasting legacy on and off the field. I am certain he will continue to find success with everything the future brings for him."

The veteran pass rusher signed a four-year, $40 million contract extension with the Bengals in 2021. His retirement will clear nearly $10 million in salary cap space for the Bengals.

Advertisement

"Sam always has been and always will be a wonderful part of the Bengals organization and the entire Cincinnati community," Bengals owner Mike Brown said. "Growing up here, he was a top youth athlete on local gridirons and lacrosse fields before becoming a standout football player at Ohio State. We were fortunate to draft him in 2018, and we immediately knew that we added an outstanding player and an even better person to our team.

"Sam epitomizes what you want in a player -- he's a great teammate, a talented athlete and a passionate community member."

Latest Headlines

Kansas City Chiefs to trade All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to Chicago Bears
NFL // 2 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs to trade All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to Chicago Bears
March 5 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to trade All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, a source familiar with the transaction told UPI on Wednesday.
Las Vegas Raiders to release veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew
NFL // 1 hour ago
Las Vegas Raiders to release veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew
March 5 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders told veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew that they plan to release him, a source familiar with the move told UPI on Wednesday.
Philadelphia Eagles, running back Saquon Barkley agree to record $41.2M extension
NFL // 21 hours ago
Philadelphia Eagles, running back Saquon Barkley agree to record $41.2M extension
March 4 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles and running back Saquon Barkley agreed to a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension.
New York Jets to release wide receiver Davante Adams
NFL // 22 hours ago
New York Jets to release wide receiver Davante Adams
March 4 (UPI) -- The New York Jets will release All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
Chicago Bears finalizing trade for L.A. Rams guard Jonah Jackson
NFL // 22 hours ago
Chicago Bears finalizing trade for L.A. Rams guard Jonah Jackson
March 4 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears agreed to trade for Los Angeles Rams guard Jonah Jackson.
Dallas Cowboys sign defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to $80M contract extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Dallas Cowboys sign defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to $80M contract extension
March 4 (UPI) -- Veteran defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa signed a four-year contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced Tuesday. A league source told UPI the pact is worth $80 million, including $52 million guaranteed.
Philadelphia Eagles to release defensive back James Bradberry
NFL // 1 day ago
Philadelphia Eagles to release defensive back James Bradberry
March 4 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will release Pro Bowl defensive back James Bradberry, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
North Carolina football, 'Hard Knocks' can't make a deal
NFL // 1 day ago
North Carolina football, 'Hard Knocks' can't make a deal
March 4 (UPI) -- Talks between NFL Films and North Carolina coach Bill Belichick failed to produce an agreement for the Tar Heels to appear this off-season on "Hard Knocks," a spokesman for NFL Media told UPI on Tuesday.
Minnesota Vikings not expected to place franchise tag on quarterback Sam Darnold
NFL // 1 day ago
Minnesota Vikings not expected to place franchise tag on quarterback Sam Darnold
March 4 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings are not expected to use the franchise tag on quarterback Sam Darnold.
Cincinnati Bengals place franchise tag on wide receiver Tee Higgins
NFL // 1 day ago
Cincinnati Bengals place franchise tag on wide receiver Tee Higgins
March 3 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals have placed the franchise tag on Tee Higgins, the wide receiver announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chicago Bears finalizing trade for L.A. Rams guard Jonah Jackson
Chicago Bears finalizing trade for L.A. Rams guard Jonah Jackson
Los Angeles Dodgers' Roki Sasaki singes Cincinnati Reds in spring debut
Los Angeles Dodgers' Roki Sasaki singes Cincinnati Reds in spring debut
Philadelphia Eagles, running back Saquon Barkley agree to record $41.2M extension
Philadelphia Eagles, running back Saquon Barkley agree to record $41.2M extension
Kansas City Chiefs to trade All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to Chicago Bears
Kansas City Chiefs to trade All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to Chicago Bears
Emma Raducanu: Tears blurred tennis ball during 'middle-aged creep' stalker incident
Emma Raducanu: Tears blurred tennis ball during 'middle-aged creep' stalker incident
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement