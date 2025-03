Veteran guard Jonah Jackson (73) spent his first four seasons with the Detroit Lions. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears agreed to trade for Los Angeles Rams guard Jonah Jackson. Sources told ESPN, the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Sun-Times about the deal Tuesday. The Bears will send the Rams a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in exchange for the veteran offensive lineman. Advertisement

The trade cannot be officially processed until March 12.

Jackson, 28, was a third-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the franchise, when new Bears head coach Ben Johnson served as Lions as an offensive assistant and eventually as offensive coordinator.

He signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Rams last off-season. Jackson, a 2021 Pro Bowl selection, started just four games last season. He missed time because of a shoulder injury and was later benched. Jackson took snaps at left guard, right guard and center.

Three of the Bears' five starting offensive lineman from last season -- left guard Teven Jenkins, center Coleman Shelton and right guard Matt Pryor -- are set to hit free agency.