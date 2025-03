Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (R) missed the 2024 season because of a torn ACL. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will release Pro Bowl defensive back James Bradberry, a league source told UPI on Tuesday. Bradberry, who sustained a season-ending torn ACL last preseason, signed a three-year, $38 million contract extension with the Eagles in 2023. He will be designated as a post-June 1 release, which will save the Eagles $2.1 million against the salary cap. Advertisement

The veteran safety-cornerback totaled 54 combined tackles, 13 passes defensed, an interception and fumble recovery over 16 starts in 2023. He logged 44 combined tackles, 17 passes defensed, three interceptions and two tackles for a loss over 17 starts in 2022, his first season with the Eagles.

A second-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2016 NFL Draft, Bradberry spent the 2020 and 2021 campaigns with the New York Giants. He made his lone Pro Bowl in 2020 and was a second-team All-Pro in 2022.

A league source also told UPI on Monday that the Eagles also plan to release former Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, who started 14 games last season.

Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, who joined the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft, are set to be their top returning cornerbacks from last season. C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship are their top safeties.

Cornerbacks Avonte Maddox and Isaiah Rodgers, who appeared in 17 and 15 games, respectively, last season will hit free agency. Eli Ricks and Kelee Ringo are the other cornerbacks on the Eagles' roster.