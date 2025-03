1 of 5 | Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkle will be the first running back in NFL history to earn at least $20 million annually. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles and running back Saquon Barkley agreed to a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic about the agreement Tuesday. The pact, which includes $36 million guaranteed and $15 million available through incentives, will make Barkley the highest-paid running back in NFL history. Advertisement

Barkley also will be the first running back in NFL history to earn at least $20 million annually.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection signed a three-year, $37.7 million contract with the Eagles last off-season. Barkley went on to lead the NFL with 2,005 rushing yards and 2,283 yards from scrimmage during the regular season en route to Offensive Player of the Year honors.

He also set an NFL record for the most rushing yards between a single regular season and postseason with 2,504 over 20 appearances, while helping the Eagles win a Super Bowl title.

Barkley, 28, totaled 7,216 yards and 48 scores on 1,546 carries through his first seven seasons. He also logged 321 catches for 2,378 yards and 14 receiving scores over that span.