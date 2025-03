North Carolina football will not be featured this off-season on Hard Knocks after talks between coach Bill Belichick and NFL Films broke down. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Talks between NFL Films and North Carolina coach Bill Belichick failed to produce an agreement for the Tar Heels to appear this off-season on Hard Knocks, a spokesman for NFL Media told UPI on Tuesday. "NFL Films had discussions with Coach Belichick and UNC about appearing on Hard Knocks this offseason, but couldn't reach an agreement," said the spokesman for NFL Media, which includes NFL Films among other media properties. Advertisement

North Carolina did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Tar Heels, who fired former football coach Mack Brown in November, hired Belichick a month later.

Reports emerged last week stating that the Tar Heels football program would appear on the off-season version of the HBO/NFL Films hit. Tar Heels general manager Michael Lombardi later told ESPN that conversations were ongoing, but nothing was official.

Lombardi also said on The Pat McAfee Show that the Tar Heels have had "a lot of offers from people all over to come in and look" at the program, with behind-the-scenes access.

"When you are dealing with a university and the brand that we have at North Carolina, which is incredible, you've gotta make sure that everything is done right and all the T's are crossed," Lombardi said.

"Obviously, Bill has been talking to different people who have contacted all of us here. Bill has been sorting it out."

The Tar Heels will open spring practice Tuesday in Chapel Hill, N.C. They will host TCU in their season opener Sept. 1 at Kenan Stadium.

No college program has been featured on Hard Knocks since its 2001 debut, which profiled the Baltimore Ravens. The New York Giants were featured last off-season, while the show followed the Chicago Bears during the preseason and training camp and AFC North franchises during the regular season.