March 4 (UPI) -- The New York Jets will release All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, a league source told UPI on Tuesday. Adams, who joined the Jets in an October trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, totaled 85 catches for 1,063 yards and eight scores over 14 starts last season. Advertisement

He spent the first six weeks of the season with the Raiders. He then joined former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers on the Jets' roster for the second half of 2024-25.

Adams, who was traded away from the Packers in 2022, signed a five-year, $140 million contract with the Raiders that year. He restructured that pact in October.

The Jets will clear nearly $30 million in salary cap space by releasing Adams.

Adams is to become a free agent for the first time of his NFL career. The six-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team All-Pro totaled 957 catches for 11,844 yards and 103 touchdowns through his first 11 seasons in the league.