Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold threw 35 touchdown passes last season.

March 4 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings are not expected to use the franchise tag on quarterback Sam Darnold. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and NFL Insider Tony Pauline on Monday about the expected transaction, which could lead Darnold into free agency. Advertisement

Darnold, who struggled to find footing through the first six years of his NFL tenure, erupted for a career-high 4,319 yards and 35 touchdown passes over 17 starts last season. He also completed a career-best 66.2% of his throws for the 14-3 Vikings en route to his first Pro Bowl selection.

He signed a one-year deal worth up to $10 million last off-season about a month before the Vikings selected former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. A torn meniscus in the preseason led to season-ending surgery for McCarthy, moving Darnold to the top of the depth chart.

Now, the Vikings are expected to turn to the second-year passer, who is the only quarterback on their roster. Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said last week at the NFL scouting combine that the franchise would consider re-signing backup quarterback Daniel Jones.

"He [Darnold] played a lot of good football for us, year one in the system," Adofo-Mensah said. "You can expect more later. We're excited about the potential for Sam, whatever that ends up being."

The NFL's franchise tag deadline is 4 p.m. EST Tuesday.