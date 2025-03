Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (R) started 51 consecutive games for the Dallas Cowboys. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Veteran defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a four-year, $80 million contract extension. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and Fox Sports about the agreement Tuesday. The Cowboys were expected to use the franchise tag designation on the defender if they did not reach an agreement. Advertisement

Odighizuwa, 26, was a third-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft. He totaled 172 combined tackles, 28 tackles for a loss, 13.5 sacks and two forced fumbles through his first four seasons.

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound defensive lineman totaled a career-high 47 combined tackles and 4.5 sacks over 17 starts last season.

He missed just one game over his first four seasons. He earned 51 consecutive starts of the last three years.

Odighizuwa received the 31st-best grade among interior defenders last year, according to Pro Football Focus. He received the 12th-best pass rushing grade among interior defenders.

Cowboys defensive linemen Linval Joseph, Demarcus Lawrence, Carlos Watkins and Chauncey Golston are to hit free agency this off-season. The Cowboys are negotiating with pass rusher Micah Parsons.