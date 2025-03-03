Stewart, Hairston, Emmanwori, Membou among NFL scouting combine standouts

1 of 5 | Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron talks to reporters at the 2025 NFL scouting combine Thursday at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

March 3 (UPI) -- Many top prospects skipped workouts at this year's scouting combine, but several used the exposure to boost their stock ahead of next month's 2025 NFL Draft, including Shemar Stewart and Maxwell Hairston. Stewart, Hairston, Nick Emmanwori, Matthew Golden, Armand Membou and Jahdae Barron were among the players who stood out at the scouting combine, which started early last week and ended Sunday in Indianapolis. Advertisement

More than 300 prospects were invited to the annual event. They participated in interviews with NFL teams and reporters, while also running the 40-yard dash and shuttle and cone drills and doing broad and vertical jumps and the bench press.

Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter, Colorado cornerback-wide receiver Travis Hunter and Miami quarterback Cam Ward, all of whom did not participate in drills, still are projected to become early picks in the 2025 NFL Draft from April 24 to 26 in Green Bay, Wis.

Hairston, a 5-foot-11, 183-pound cornerback from Kentucky, clocked the fastest time in the 40-yard dash. His 4.28-second run could lead to a first-round selection.

Hairston also recorded the second-best vertical jump -- 39.50 inches -- and third-best broad jump -- 10.9 feet -- among cornerbacks. His 9.71 relative athleticism score was third-best among those tested at the position.

"I heard the reaction from the fans and was like, 'I must have done something crazy,'" Hairston told NFL.com, when asked about his 40-yard dash.

Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden also used the 40-yard dash to potentially climb into the first round. Golden's 4.29-second run was the second-fastest overall -- and best among wide receivers. His 1.49-second 10-yard split tied South Carolina cornerback Nick Emmanwori and three others for the fastest.

Emmanwori was one of the superstars of the combine. HIs relative athleticism score of a perfect 10 was matched only by Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart and Nebraska wide receiver Isaiah Neyor. Emmanwori's 10 was the highest score ever recorded by a safety from 1987 through 2025.

Advertisement Remember the name Nick Emmanwori: 43" vert | 11'6 broad All we can say is sheeeeesh (@visa) pic.twitter.com/NR7pEv8IxE— NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2025

He clocked a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, the 17th-best overall and second-fastest time among safeties. He also led the combine with a 43-inch vertical jump and 11-foot, 6-inch broad jump. His 20 reps on the bench press were the second-most among defensive backs.

Stewart, at 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds, matched Emmanwori's relative athleticism score and recorded one of the best performances in combine history for a defensive end.

His 4.59-second 40-yard dash was fourth-among defensive ends, while his 1.58-second 10-yard split ranked third. He also registered a 40-inch vertical, the second-best among defensive ends, and a 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump, which led the position.

Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou, at 6-foot-4 and 332 pounds, led all offensive linemen with a 9-foot, 7-inch broad jump. His 4.91-second 40-yard dash trailed only Georgia center Jared Wilson (6-3, 210 pounds) among offensive linemen. Membou also recorded a 34-inch vertical, which tied for fourth among offensive linemen.

Membou's 40-yard dash time was the fastest for any offensive lineman with a size of at least 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds since 2003.

"I love it when guys have opportunities to compete," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, a former scout, said of Membou on the combine broadcast. "He is in the mix to be the top overall offensive lineman. He shows up here at over 330 pounds. ... He entered this process as my 18th overall player.

"He is going to be north, not south."

Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron also likely impressed NFL decision makers. His relative athleticism score of 9 was seventh among cornerbacks. Barron's 4.39-second 40-yard dash tied for sixth among cornerbacks. His 1.50-second 10-yard split was tied for second-best at the position.

"Barron, who I have as the top corner in this class, as a nickel, showed with [his] speed that if you want him to stay outside, I think that can be arranged," Jeremiah said.

Hairston reached a top speed of 24.25 mph during his 40-yard dash. That was faster than any registered by an NFL ball carrier since 2018, when that measurement was first recorded by Next Gen Stats.