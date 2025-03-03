Philadelphia Eagles to release cornerback Darius Slay

Veteran cornerback Darius Slay (L) spent the last five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will release veteran cornerback Darius Slay, a league source told UPI on Monday. The Eagles will save about $4.3 million against the salary cap if Slay is designated as a post-June 1 release. Advertisement

Slay joined the Eagles in a 2020 trade from the Detroit Lions. The Eagles signed the six-time Pro Bowl selection to a 2-year, $42 million contract extension in 2023.

Slay, 34, totaled 49 combined tackles, 13 passes defensed, three tackles for a loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 14 starts last season.

The 12-year veteran, who spent his first seven seasons with the Lions, is the league's active leader in career passes defensed, with 160 over 177 appearances. He totaled 28 interceptions through his first 12 seasons in the league.