Veteran guard Alex Cappa (2-L) spent the last three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals released starting right guard Alex Cappa, clearing about $8 million in salary cap space, the team said Monday. Cappa, who signed a four-year, $35 million deal in 2022, started all 17 games in 2023 and 2024 for the Bengals. He missed just one start in 2022. Advertisement

The seven-year veteran received the 41st-best offensive rating among guard who played at least 80% of 1,178 snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He was 17th in 2023 and 18th in 2022. He ranked No. 10 at the position in 2020, when he won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bengals guard Cody Ford also is set to hit free agency this off-season, leaving Cordell Volson as the most experienced guard on their roster. Volson started 15 games last season. Ford drew nine starts. Andrew Stueber, Matt Lee and Jaxson Kirkland also remain on the roster as reserve options.

With Cappa and Ford hitting free agency, the Bengals most likely will be in the market to sign a guard or prioritize the position in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Advertisement

Will Fries, Teven Jenkins, Kevin Zeitler and Mekhi Becton are expected to be among the top guards available in free agency.

Alabama's Tyler Booker, Missouri's Armand Membou, Ohio State's Donovan Jackson, North Dakota State's Grey Zabel, Georgia's Tate Ratledge and Dylan Fairchild and Cincinnati's Luke Kandra are among the top guard prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class.