March 3, 2025 / 3:20 PM

Cincinnati Bengals place franchise tag on wide receiver Tee Higgins

By Alex Butler
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) hauled in a career-high 10 touchdowns catches last season. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) hauled in a career-high 10 touchdowns catches last season. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals have placed the franchise tag on Tee Higgins, the wide receiver announced Monday.

Higgins, who also received the designation last year, is set to make $26.2 million under the terms of the tag in 2025-26.

The Bengals and Higgins can continue to negotiate for a long-term pact until July 15.

The Bengals also continue to negotiate with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, among others, for long-term extensions.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said last week at the NFL scouting combine that his "preference" was to negotiate a long-term pact with Higgins. He also said the Bengals plan to make Chase the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

"I'm gonna do what I can to get Tee Higgins," Tobin said Tuesday in Indianapolis. "Our preference is to do a long-term deal with Tee Higgins."

Higgins totaled 73 catches for 911 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns over 12 appearances last season. He caught 330 passes for 4,595 yards and 34 touchdowns through his first 70 appearances.

Higgins, a second-round pick by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in two of his first five seasons.

