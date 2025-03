1 of 5 | Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is entering his 17th season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams restructured Matthew Stafford's contract, clearing the way for the veteran quarterback to return in 2025-26, the team announced Friday. The agreement ends trade speculation that surrounded the quarterback in recent weeks. Stafford, 37, completed 65.8% of his passes for 3,762 yards, 20 scores and eight interceptions over 16 starts last season. The two-time Pro Bowl selection is entering his 17th season. Advertisement

Stafford signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Rams in 2022. Two years remained on that deal. The Rams did not announce the terms of Stafford's new pact.

The Rams previously gave Stafford's representatives permission to discuss a potential contract with other teams. The New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders were among those interested in the veteran quarterback.

Those teams now could look into selecting a quarterback from the 2025 NFL Draft or sign a veteran from the free agent class, which is expected to include Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Sam Darnold.