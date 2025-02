The Miami Dolphins will clear nearly $3 million in salary cap space by releasing veteran running back Raheem Mostert. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins plan to release veteran running back Raheem Mostert, who tied for the league lead with 21 touchdowns in 2023, his agent announced Friday. "Looks like my client Raheem Mostert will be playing elsewhere next season," agent Brett Tessler wrote on X. "Very thankful for his time with the Miami Dolphins, and this gives them a chance to get younger and gives him a chance to pursue a ring elsewhere." Advertisement

Mostert, 32, totaled a career-high 1,187 yards from scrimmage in addition to his 21 scores over 15 starts in 2023. He logged 439 yards from scrimmage and two scores over 13 appearances in 2024, while limited by injuries.

Mostert made his NFL debut in 2015 for the Dolphins. He went on to play for the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers.

Mostert thrived with the 49ers, but battled injuries throughout his six-year tenure with the franchise, which lasted from 2016-17 through 2021-22.

He signed with the Dolphins in 2022, reuniting with head coach Mike McDaniel, who previously served as 49ers run game coordinator and offensive coordinator.

Mostert signed a two-year, $4.6 million contract with the Dolphins in 2023. He restructured that deal in 2024. By releasing Mostert, the Dolphins will clear nearly $3 million in salary cap space.