New York Jets to split with quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The New York Jets told quarterback Aaron Rodgers they plan to drop him from the roster, the team said Thursday. Rodgers, 41, is expected to be a post-June 1 roster cut, allowing the Jets to split $49 million salary cap charges between the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Releasing or trading Rodgers before that point would result in a $49 million cap charge in 2025. Advertisement

Rodgers can speak to other teams immediately. He can sign elsewhere starting March 13, according to the New York team.

"Last week, we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback," Jets coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey said in a statement.

"It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures. We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward."

Rodgers completed 63% of his throws for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions over 17 starts last season. The four-time NFL MVP, who missed 16 games in 2023-24 because of a torn Achilles, signed a three-year, $112.5 million restructured contract extension in 2023.

"I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets," Jets owner Woody Johnson said. "His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement, and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career.

"From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next."

Veteran Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis, a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, are the only other quarterbacks on the Jets roster.

Rodgers will join a group of free-agent quarterbacks that includes Sam Darnold, Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco and Andy Dalton.

The Jets have the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.