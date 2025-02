Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (L) made the Pro Bowl in two of his first three seasons in the NFL. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills running back James Cook wants at least $15 million annually as part of a contract extension, he indicated on social media. Cook initially made the request on Instagram live and later confirmed it on X. He entered the league as a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and is heading into the final year of his rookie contract. Advertisement

San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is the league's highest-paid running back, with an average annual salary of $19 million. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ranks second, with an average annual salary of $14 million.

McCaffrey, 28, signed a two-year, $38 million pact last off-season. Taylor, 26, signed a three-year, $43 million contract in 2023.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, 28, signed a three-year, $37.7 million deal in March. Barkley, who led the league in rushing in 2024-25, has an average annual salary of about $12.5 million.

Cook, 25, ran for 1,009 yards and a league-high 16 touchdowns over 16 starts last season. He also caught 32 passes for 258 yards and two scores. Cook totaled a career-best 1,567 yards from scrimmage and scored six times over 17 games in 2023. He made the Pro Bowl in two of his first three seasons.