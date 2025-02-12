Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Feb. 12, 2025 / 10:58 AM

K.C. Chiefs' Travis Kelce accepts blame for poor Super Bowl leadership, considers retiring

By Alex Butler
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walks off the field after losing Super Bowl LIX on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walks off the field after losing Super Bowl LIX on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce admitted to a lapse in leadership during Super Bowl LIX, saying Wednesday on his podcast that he made poor decisions early on and failed to help teammates find momentum.

Kelce, who totaled four catches for 39 yards in the 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in New Orleans, also said he will consider retirement later this off-season.

Advertisement

"Going into the game, I felt as confident as I've ever felt in going into a Super Bowl, playoff game or big game in my life," Kelce said on New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother, former Eagles star Jason Kelce. "For a bunch of reasons, it just didn't happen. It just wasn't our day, couldn't find a lick of momentum.

Advertisement

"I'm kicking myself for some of the tiny decisions I made on the field, trying to do something more than what I was asked to do during plays."

Kelce, who failed to reel in a catch in the first half of the blowout, was targeted twice through the first two quarters. He received criticism on social media for a lack of effort during several plays in the second half.

Kelce stood still during one of those plays as quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran around, trying to elude Eagles defenders before being hit just a few yards in front of the tight end. Kelce did not attempt to block any Eagles players during that play.

"I wish things would have went differently," Kelce said. "I wish i would have made better decisions early on and helped my guy Pat out and helped me team find that momentum or that confidence. but I just have to tip my hat to the Eagles.

With his four receptions Sunday, Kelce set a record for the most catches (35) in Super Bowl history, passing San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice, who caught 33 passes in four Super Bowl appearances.

Advertisement

Kelce, who made five Super Bowl appearances over the last six years, ranks second in postseason receiving yards and touchdowns, trailing only Rice. His 178 catches in the playoffs are the most in league history.

Kelce told his brother he didn't care when told about setting the record.

"I wasn't the best leader that I could be in motivating my guys and keeping my guys calm, cool and collected," Kelce said. "I put a lot of that on myself, as the guy that's been in the building for 12 years and seen a lot of football and actually seen a situation just like this in the Super Bowl [a 2021 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers].

"It's a tough pill to swallow. Every time we felt like we made a big play or we got something going, a penalty would happen or we would be going backward.

"On top of that, just not executing the play calls. It wasn't the play calls, it was a cumulative effort of everybody just not finding a way to get it done. To happen on the biggest stage sucks. To have it happen for the second time on the biggest stage of my career sucks."

Advertisement

Kelce said joining his family and friends, including girlfriend Taylor Swift, after the game, made it not feel like the "worst day of my life." He said he plans to consider retirement, but will "kick every can I can down the road."

"I'm not making any crazy decisions right now," Kelce said. "The biggest thing is just being there for my teammates and being there for my coaches and understanding there is a lot that goes into this thing. I've been fortunate over the last five or six years. I've played more football than anybody."

Kelce cited "wear and tear" on his body and called the process of playing an NFL season "grueling."

"It can weigh on you," the 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end said. "It can make you better and drive you crazy at the same time. Right now, it's one of those things that was kinda driving me crazy this year. It happens as you kinda tail off to the back nine of your career ... as you see yourself not having the success you once used to have.

"It's a tough pill to swallow. On top of that, to not be there in the biggest moments, knowing your team is counting on you. ... it's just a tough reality. I'm going to take some time to figure it out.

Advertisement

"I think I owe it to my teammates, that if I do come back, it's going to be something that is a wholehearted decision. I'm not half [expletive]-ing it. I'm fully here for them. I think I can play. it's just whether or not I'm motivated or it's the best decision for me as a man, as a human and person to take on all that responsibility."

Kelce, 35, is only signed through next season and would become an unrestricted free agent in 2026. He totaled career-lows in receiving yards (823) and touchdowns (three) over 16 starts this season, but hauled in 97 catches for his seventh-consecutive campaign with at least 92 receptions.

Wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, Justin Watson and JuJu Smith-Schuster, safety Justin Reid, edge rusher Charles Omenihu, guard Trey Smith and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton are among the Chiefs players set to hit free agency this off-season.

Super Bowl LIX: Philadelphia Eagles defeat Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts greets Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Phila. Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to become New Orleans Saints coach
NFL // 22 hours ago
Phila. Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to become New Orleans Saints coach
NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has agreed to become the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
Jason Kelce balances pride in Eagles, sympathy for brother after Super Bowl
NFL // 23 hours ago
Jason Kelce balances pride in Eagles, sympathy for brother after Super Bowl
NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce took to social media Tuesday, detailing the difficulty of weighing pride in former teammates and expressing sympathy for brother Travis, whose Kansas city Chiefs lost Super Bowl LIX.
Fox projects viewership record with Super Bowl LIX
NFL // 1 day ago
Fox projects viewership record with Super Bowl LIX
NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A projected average of 126 million viewers tuned in for Super Bowl LIX on Fox, Fox Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo and NFL digital properties, which would be a record audience for a Super Bowl, Fox announced.
Super Bowl dancer banned by NFL; won't face charges for flag protest
NFL // 1 day ago
Super Bowl dancer banned by NFL; won't face charges for flag protest
NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A dancer who waved a "Sudan" and "Gaza" Palestine flag during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime performance has been banned for life from NFL events, but won't face charges, officials said Monday.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, fresh off Super Bowl MVP, yet to arrive
NFL // 1 day ago
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, fresh off Super Bowl MVP, yet to arrive
NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Just hours after being named the MVP of Super Bowl LIX, Jalen Hurts said he has yet to arrive. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback also detailed the "unprecedented journey" to his first NFL title Monday in New Orleans.
Bay Area takes Super Bowl handoff from New Orleans, eyes 60th game
NFL // 2 days ago
Bay Area takes Super Bowl handoff from New Orleans, eyes 60th game
NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Bay Area officially took the handoff for Super Bowl LX from the Super Bowl LIX host committee Monday in New Orleans, starting the clock of anticipation for the 60th edition of the NFL finale.
Defense helps Philadelphia Eagles deny Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 3-peat
NFL // 2 days ago
Defense helps Philadelphia Eagles deny Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 3-peat
NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Rookie Cooper DeJean and the Philadelphia Eagles defense dismantled the Kansas City Chiefs, denying the dynastic franchise from an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat Sunday in New Orleans.
Super Bowl festivities to be available for military service members on American Forces Network
NFL // 4 days ago
Super Bowl festivities to be available for military service members on American Forces Network
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. military personnel worldwide will be able to watch Sunday's Super Bowl and earlier festivities.
K.C. reporter covering Super Bowl found dead; Louisiana woman arrested
NFL // 4 days ago
K.C. reporter covering Super Bowl found dead; Louisiana woman arrested
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Kansas City, Mo.,-based reporter Adan Manzano was found dead while on assignment in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, police said Friday. A Slidell, La., woman was arrested in connection with the death. Manzano was 27.
Tyreek Hill sorry for postgame rant, wants to stay with Miami Dolphins
NFL // 4 days ago
Tyreek Hill sorry for postgame rant, wants to stay with Miami Dolphins
NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Wide receiver Tyreek Hill says he is sorry and regrets implying he wanted to be traded after the Miami Dolphins' season finale. He now wants to remain with the team.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Los Angeles Angels agree to $10M deal with closer Kenley Jansen
Los Angeles Angels agree to $10M deal with closer Kenley Jansen
Jason Kelce balances pride in Eagles, sympathy for brother after Super Bowl
Jason Kelce balances pride in Eagles, sympathy for brother after Super Bowl
Super Bowl dancer banned by NFL; won't face charges for flag protest
Super Bowl dancer banned by NFL; won't face charges for flag protest
Detroit Pistons parlay franchise-record 42-point halftime lead into thrashing Chicago Bulls
Detroit Pistons parlay franchise-record 42-point halftime lead into thrashing Chicago Bulls
Phila. Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to become New Orleans Saints coach
Phila. Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to become New Orleans Saints coach
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement