K.C. Chiefs' Travis Kelce accepts blame for poor Super Bowl leadership, considers retiring

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce admitted to a lapse in leadership during Super Bowl LIX, saying Wednesday on his podcast that he made poor decisions early on and failed to help teammates find momentum. Kelce, who totaled four catches for 39 yards in the 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in New Orleans, also said he will consider retirement later this off-season. Advertisement

"Going into the game, I felt as confident as I've ever felt in going into a Super Bowl, playoff game or big game in my life," Kelce said on New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother, former Eagles star Jason Kelce. "For a bunch of reasons, it just didn't happen. It just wasn't our day, couldn't find a lick of momentum.

"I'm kicking myself for some of the tiny decisions I made on the field, trying to do something more than what I was asked to do during plays."

Kelce, who failed to reel in a catch in the first half of the blowout, was targeted twice through the first two quarters. He received criticism on social media for a lack of effort during several plays in the second half.

Kelce stood still during one of those plays as quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran around, trying to elude Eagles defenders before being hit just a few yards in front of the tight end. Kelce did not attempt to block any Eagles players during that play.

"I wish things would have went differently," Kelce said. "I wish i would have made better decisions early on and helped my guy Pat out and helped me team find that momentum or that confidence. but I just have to tip my hat to the Eagles.

With his four receptions Sunday, Kelce set a record for the most catches (35) in Super Bowl history, passing San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice, who caught 33 passes in four Super Bowl appearances.

Kelce, who made five Super Bowl appearances over the last six years, ranks second in postseason receiving yards and touchdowns, trailing only Rice. His 178 catches in the playoffs are the most in league history.

Kelce told his brother he didn't care when told about setting the record.

"I wasn't the best leader that I could be in motivating my guys and keeping my guys calm, cool and collected," Kelce said. "I put a lot of that on myself, as the guy that's been in the building for 12 years and seen a lot of football and actually seen a situation just like this in the Super Bowl [a 2021 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers].

"It's a tough pill to swallow. Every time we felt like we made a big play or we got something going, a penalty would happen or we would be going backward.

"On top of that, just not executing the play calls. It wasn't the play calls, it was a cumulative effort of everybody just not finding a way to get it done. To happen on the biggest stage sucks. To have it happen for the second time on the biggest stage of my career sucks."

Kelce said joining his family and friends, including girlfriend Taylor Swift, after the game, made it not feel like the "worst day of my life." He said he plans to consider retirement, but will "kick every can I can down the road."

"I'm not making any crazy decisions right now," Kelce said. "The biggest thing is just being there for my teammates and being there for my coaches and understanding there is a lot that goes into this thing. I've been fortunate over the last five or six years. I've played more football than anybody."

Kelce cited "wear and tear" on his body and called the process of playing an NFL season "grueling."

"It can weigh on you," the 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end said. "It can make you better and drive you crazy at the same time. Right now, it's one of those things that was kinda driving me crazy this year. It happens as you kinda tail off to the back nine of your career ... as you see yourself not having the success you once used to have.

"It's a tough pill to swallow. On top of that, to not be there in the biggest moments, knowing your team is counting on you. ... it's just a tough reality. I'm going to take some time to figure it out.

"I think I owe it to my teammates, that if I do come back, it's going to be something that is a wholehearted decision. I'm not half [expletive]-ing it. I'm fully here for them. I think I can play. it's just whether or not I'm motivated or it's the best decision for me as a man, as a human and person to take on all that responsibility."

Kelce, 35, is only signed through next season and would become an unrestricted free agent in 2026. He totaled career-lows in receiving yards (823) and touchdowns (three) over 16 starts this season, but hauled in 97 catches for his seventh-consecutive campaign with at least 92 receptions.

Wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, Justin Watson and JuJu Smith-Schuster, safety Justin Reid, edge rusher Charles Omenihu, guard Trey Smith and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton are among the Chiefs players set to hit free agency this off-season.

